'I broke down - I just felt overwhelmed with everything I’d bottled up' - how walking is helping men in Warwick

As Mental Health Awareness Week (May 12-18) focuses national attention on the importance of emotional wellbeing, one man is making a lasting difference through a weekly men’s mental health walk in Warwick that’s helping to tackle stigma and build peer support from the ground up.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men Walking and Talking is a mental health initiative that brings men together for regular walks, creating a safe, stigma-free space to talk and support one another. Founded in 2021 by Dan Reid - Midlands-based manager at Nationwide Platforms - where the first ever walk had just one attendee, the movement has since grown to 37 walks across 16 counties.

The Warwick Walk, which leaves from outside Warwick Racecourse’s main gates at 7pm and lasts around an hour, was launched by Jason, major projects manager for the Midlands at Nationwide Platforms, in December 2024 and welcomed 26 people on its very first evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason’s journey began in 2023 as someone in need of support. “I’d been made redundant twice in three months, and I was in a very, very low place,” he says. “I didn’t want to get out of bed and, like a lot of blokes, I just didn’t want to talk about it. A friend of my wife saw a post about the walk online and after a fair bit of encouragement I decided to go. But when I got there, I just sat in the car. I didn’t want to get out.”

Jason McCrae, major projects manager Midlands (front right) and the Men’s Walking and Talking Group.

Everything changed when Mark, the Kenilworth walk leader, noticed him. “He saw me and made eye contact,” said Jason, “Nothing major, just a look - and in that moment, I thought, well he’s seen me now, I can’t back out.

“It’s hard to explain, but just getting out of the car and talking to Mark - that was massive. We spoke briefly, and I broke down because I just felt overwhelmed with everything I’d bottled up. But after that, something shifted in me. I think without that, I wouldn’t be here today.”

That experience proved to be a turning point. Jason kept going, completed mental health training, and decided to bring the initiative to Warwick, where he became a walk leader and where he has been helping other men ever since. The group has since grown to include a WhatsApp support network and online zoom sessions on Tuesday evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, he not only leads the weekly walk but supports others as a trained Mental Health First Aider at Nationwide Platforms.

Jason explains that one of the most powerful aspects of the walk is its simplicity.

“On the walks you aren’t obliged to open up. You’re not sat in the spotlight being asked about why you feel a certain way, which for some people can feel daunting. You’re with other men who are struggling with the same or similar things, and you’re walking side by side, chatting. Sometimes the conversations are serious, but sometimes they’re casual. The point is that just showing up and being a part of something, having a third place outside of home and work – that’s enough, and it can transform everything, like it did for me.”

For more information on the Warwick Walk visit: www.menwalkingandtalking.co.uk/walks/warwick-walk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the Kenilworth Walk visit: https://www.menwalkingandtalking.co.uk/walks/kenilworth/

To learn more about Nationwide Platforms’ wellbeing initiatives, visit: www.nationwideplatforms.co.uk