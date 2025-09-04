"I can’t believe I have got a card from the King": Rugby birthday girl celebrates 105th in style

A card from the King arrived for a special Rugby care home resident who has just celebrated her 105th birthday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eileen Holdstock was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents at Overslade House Care Home to mark her special day recently.

She enjoyed a birthday party with tasty birthday cake made by the home’s chef Dario Mozzettini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the war Eileen worked for a company manufacturing aeroplane parts as a quality control inspector to check for imperfections.

Eileen Holdstock.

Eileen was born in London and moved to Luton where she met her husband at a dance. Eileen used to love cycling and enjoyed holidays in Eastbourne, Bournemouth and Clacton before coming to Overslade House, where Eileen is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Eileen received a birthday card congratulating her, from the King and Queen Consort.

The birthday girl said: "I can’t believe I have got a card from the King isn’t that lovely for him to think of me and all of my family have come to see me and I have had a call from my relatives in Hong Kong too, I have been spoilt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She used to love cycling and enjoyed holidays in Eastbourne, Bournemouth and Clacton before moving to Overslade House, where Eileen is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Barchester Overslade House added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Eileen is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”