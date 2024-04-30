'I experienced every emotion possible': Marathon challenge for New Bilton mum with autistic son

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A New Bilton mum said she experienced ‘every emotion possible’ to help raise money for the National Autistic Society.

Sam Spence said thoughts of her seven-year-old son Jasper, who is autistic, kept her going to the end of the 26-mile London Marathon.

“The atmosphere was epic,” said Sam.

Team Spence.

"I was getting high fives from the kids, drummers, bag pipers, Morris dancers, the list goes on. This was all against the backdrop of some of London’s most iconic landmarks.”

The mum started training for the big race 20 weeks ago, covering 483.2 miles in that time.

She said: "It’s all the emotions rolled into one: excitement, fear, happiness, sadness, pain, suffering, tears, joy, relief, ecstasy. This marathon wasn’t just a physical feat; it tested my mental fortitude to the max and discipline like never before.

"To each person who cheered me on, offered words of encouragement, and made a contribution – thank you. Your support means more than words can express, and you carried me across the finish line with strength and determination.”

Sam's helped raise money for the National Autistic Society.

She completed the marathon in 4:58:53.

"This journey wasn’t just about crossing the finish line,” Sam said.

"It was about running for an extraordinary cause and together we’ve raised more than £3,020."

The fundraiser said the charity has given so much support to her family.

“It strives to positively change attitudes and give autistic people the support they need to enjoy life to the fullest,” Sam added.

“One of the places we could always find practical resources and help was the National Autistic Society, and so it’s a privilege to know that with everyone's help, together we will have raised funds to ensure this same help is available for other families and individuals facing a similar, sometimes scary and isolating journey."

Sam, husband Glyn and Jasper, are no stranger to fundraising. They have help raise many hundreds of pounds for Rugby Autism Network.

“We would like to thank the following companies for their generosity in providing raffle prizes and/or support to help us reach this point.

"There are some big companies on the list below, but also lots of brilliant, small independents, who really do appreciate and need your trade, especially in the current financial climate.

"Please support them if you can, so they can continue to offer charitable help to others in turn.”

