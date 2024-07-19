'I found my tumour by chance': Kim's Crew get behind breast cancer fundraising in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby woman who is being treated for an aggressive form of breast cancer is the driving force behind a campaign to help others.

Life changed for 45-year-old Kimberley Meikle when she discovered she had triple negative breast cancer in April.

She said: “I found my tumour totally by chance as I had never examined myself before.

“If I had waited, I dread to think of the outcome.”

Kimberley Meikle.

Since her diagnosis, Kimberley and her friends have set up a group – Kim’s Crew – to help other people with the disease.

“We want to raise awareness so people examine themselves,” Kimberley said.

"We also want to push to have the age bracket for compulsory mammograms lowered.

"Of course, we also want to raise as many funds as possible to help Breast Cancer UK.”

Kimberley and friend Zoe, afternoon tea party lead who came up with Kim’s Crew for the journey ahead.

A charity afternoon tea is being held at St Thomas Cross pub in Rugby this Sunday (July 21) from 2pm.

There will be afternoon tea, a live band, raffles, auction and games.

Kimberley started treatment on June 12. She is also undergoing genetic testing to see if other members of her family could be at risk.

She said: “Since I was diagnosed and after telling friends and family, they have gone in to overdrive in order to raise awareness and raise funds.

The crew are raising money for breast cancer patients.

“A couple of weeks ago my son Ben Coles and his friend Chloe Green organised a girls versus boys netball match at Avon Valley School in Rugby. They raised a staggering £1,050 which I think is amazing for a last minute plan.”

Kimberley hopes to get lots of support for this weekend’s event.

She added: “This will not be the last event; we have many more ideas to continue fundraising.”

St Thomas Cross is in Newton Manor Lane, Newton.