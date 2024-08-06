'I have zero regrets and gave it my all': Double Olympic bronze medalist from Rugby shares joy

Rugby’s double Olympic bronze medalist Kimberley Woods said she ‘gave the competition her all’.

She won a second bronze medal at Paris 2024 yesterday (Monday) after competing in the women's kayak cross final.

Kimberley, 28, also came third in the women's individual kayak on day two of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the weekend.

She who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021, where she came 10th after making it to the finals, said before the Games that she was ‘going for gold’.

Kimberley Woods. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

On social media today (Tuesday), Kimberley said: "But to come away with two bronze medals... no-one has ever done that before, especially in Britain, so I am really proud of myself.

“We left it all out there in the Kayak Cross and I can be super proud knowing I have zero regrets and gave it my all.”

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward paid tribute to the kayak ace.

He said: “Rugby’s Kimberley Woods - Canoe Slalom Athlete you absolute superstar.

"What a final and you literally gave it everything.”