'I kept on going for Jasper': Marathon challenge for Rugby mum with autistic son

A Rugby mum once again laced up her trainers to take part in a marathon challenge in honour of her autistic son.

Sam Spence said her biggest supporter – son Jasper – helped her push through the pain barrier and complete Sunday’s race.

The devoted mum has raised more than £2,167 for Rugby Autism Network and £486 for The National Autistic Society from this year’s fundraiser.

She said she felt a mixture of emotions crossing the finishing line of the 26.2 mile race.

Sam, Glyn and Jasper. Right: Sam finishes the marathon.

Sam, who is married to Glyn said: “You tick off the miles, you soak in the highlights of the course and are amazed by the sheer number of people who have come out to cheer on and encourage total strangers. It’s humanity at its finest.

"I just kept on going with thoughts of Jasper driving me on.”

Sam wanted to give someting back to the people who have helped her family so much since eight-year-old Jasper was diagnosed with autism.

"Rugby Autism Netwrok have been the charity that has helped us the most throughout Jasper’s and our autism awareness journey,” she said,

“I’m not sure if I will get to experience running the London Marathon again, but to everyone who has supported and sponsored my efforts to complete 26.2 miles around our capital for Rugby Autism Network and The National Autistic Society, I thank you with all my heart.”

She said Jasper helped on the day, overcoming many of his sensory struggles to cheer on the runners and give out sweets.

Sam said: “He’s mine and Glyn’s inspiration and his influence has made both of us better parents and people.”

Find out more at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/running-london-marathon-for-rugby-autism-network? and https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/samantha-spence