'I learned CPR just days before I saved a man's life': Praise for quick-thinking Rugby bar worker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby bar worker stepped into action to help save a man’s life at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ella McCauley, 21, had learned CPR just days before her skills were put to the ultimate test.

She was working at Inside the 22 in Lawrence Sheriff Street when the alarm was raised by staff at Mack Hair Studios at 5.30pm on Friday.

"It was like a miracle,” Ella said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella McCauley.

"The ladies from Mack ran into our bar asked if anyone had first aid training and luckily I said yes. I tried to get the man to open his eyes but he wasn’t responding.”

The man wasn’t breathing and had turned blue.

Ella said: “It was terrifying. I told someone to go and get the defibrillator from Rugby School theatre. At this point I started CPR. I was very scared and felt his ribs breaking but I did all I could.

"Paramedics arrived and told me I was doing a great job and to carry on. I carried while they got the stuff out and cut his clothes off. I just kept going and gave it all I had.”

Ella said it was scary not knowing if the patient was going to pull through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s since had three stents put in and is thankfully OK. If I wasn’t there doing CPR in those minutes they said he wouldn’t have made it. I have since been reunited with his family who are incredibly grateful.”

Now Ella is on a mission to ensure all businesses have a fully trained First Aider.

She said: “It was just like fate. Everything leading up to the moment and how I was able to do it is just beyond me.”

"I’ve been thanked by the man’s family which is so amazing. They were so grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a thank you card, the man’s family said: “You are a truly amazing and wonderful soul.

"You saved his life.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a patient in cardiac arrest on Lawrence Sheriff Street at 5.21pm on Friday, two ambulances attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered bystander CPR already taking place. Ambulance crews then began administering advanced life support and with the man’s heart successfully restarted, he was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“We would like to praise the actions of Ella, who was performing CPR as there is no better sight for our staff to see than someone already providing basic life support on our arrival at a cardiac arrest. By having the knowledge of what to do and being prepared to perform CPR, the lady in question undoubtedly play a key part in helping give the man the very best chance of survival.

“We would encourage everyone to take the time to learn how to do CPR as you never know when it might be your turn to try and save someone’s life.”

The man is now recovering in hospital.