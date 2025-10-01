“I slept in a tent for 18 months – now I’ve got my life back”: Dean thanks local homelessness charity this World Homeless Day
Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire provides a home, meaningful work opportunities, training and tailored support for up to 17 people who have experienced homelessness. Through its social enterprises and community life, Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night, supporting individuals as they regain confidence, skills and independence.
Dean became homeless after years of caring for his mother. He recalls: “My life was once very good. I had a great job as a chef and I lived with my mum in her rented house. Unfortunately, my mum became ill, so I left work to become her full-time carer. Four years later she sadly passed away. I took over tenancy of the house and got a job working as a school cleaner. Things could have started to look up, but then I had a car accident which left me injured and unable to keep my job. In the end, after about six months of spiralling into debt, I was told I was going to be evicted.”
With nowhere to go, Dean was homeless for almost 18 months: “I slept in a tent alongside a brook. It was the cold temperatures that really got to me. Each day seemed like it lasted a fortnight. Some people might think it sounded like an adventure but when it’s below zero outside, and you’ve got a long beard full of ice, it’s not fun.”
His turning point came when local people introduced him to a charity that later led him to Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire.
“Emmaus is brilliant - it’s like a stepping stone to get back into reality. They gave me my own room and a reason to get out of bed each morning. Emmaus has given me back the confidence that seemed to slip away when I was homeless. My sense of pride returned as well; I always used to be a smartly dressed person, and I feel like myself again. Emmaus gave my life back and I’m incredibly thankful.”
To learn more about how Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire is tackling homelessness or to find out how you can support the charity, visit emmaus.org.uk/coventry-warwickshire