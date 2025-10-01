“I slept in a tent for 18 months – now I’ve got my life back”: Dean thanks local homelessness charity this World Homeless Day

Dean was homeless and living in a tent by a brook before Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire gave him a place to live and the support he needed to turn his life around. Now, on World Homeless Day (10 October), he is sharing his experience of homelessness and thanking the charity for helping him rebuild his life.

Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire provides a home, meaningful work opportunities, training and tailored support for up to 17 people who have experienced homelessness. Through its social enterprises and community life, Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night, supporting individuals as they regain confidence, skills and independence.

Dean became homeless after years of caring for his mother. He recalls: “My life was once very good. I had a great job as a chef and I lived with my mum in her rented house. Unfortunately, my mum became ill, so I left work to become her full-time carer. Four years later she sadly passed away. I took over tenancy of the house and got a job working as a school cleaner. Things could have started to look up, but then I had a car accident which left me injured and unable to keep my job. In the end, after about six months of spiralling into debt, I was told I was going to be evicted.”

With nowhere to go, Dean was homeless for almost 18 months: “I slept in a tent alongside a brook. It was the cold temperatures that really got to me. Each day seemed like it lasted a fortnight. Some people might think it sounded like an adventure but when it’s below zero outside, and you’ve got a long beard full of ice, it’s not fun.”

Dean in the garden of the Emmaus accommodation in Binley, Coventry,

His turning point came when local people introduced him to a charity that later led him to Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire.

“Emmaus is brilliant - it’s like a stepping stone to get back into reality. They gave me my own room and a reason to get out of bed each morning. Emmaus has given me back the confidence that seemed to slip away when I was homeless. My sense of pride returned as well; I always used to be a smartly dressed person, and I feel like myself again. Emmaus gave my life back and I’m incredibly thankful.”

To learn more about how Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire is tackling homelessness or to find out how you can support the charity, visit emmaus.org.uk/coventry-warwickshire