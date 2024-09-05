'I tried open water swimming in idyllic Warwickshire location and it was love at first dip'

Reporter Lucie Green knew she had to dive right in when she heard open water swimming was available at an idyllic location right on her doorstep. Here’s her review...

I’ve discovered my own little piece of heaven.

And now I’ve finally taken the plunge and tried wild swimming, I know I’ll never look back.

The experience has awakened and reset my mind, body and soul and given my dopamine and serotonin levels a much-needed boost.

Lucie takes a dip at Burton Farm in Nuneaton. Picture: Jasmine Green.

I had no idea that Burton Farm existed until recently. This idyllic hidden gem is a stone’s throw from my house in Nuneaton.

The first thing that greeted me was three cheeky goats, so do be careful if you visit the venue because they like to get up close and personal.

I did have concerns about the water itself, but I needn’t have worried. Redwood Lake is treated and is wonderfully clean.

Wetsuits are optional but most people wore costumes or swimming shorts (I went for swim leggings and a surfer-style top). Swim shoes are a must and it is mandatory to wear a tow float which can be picked up at a reasonable price online.

Life-changing experience at Burton Farm. Picture: Jasmine Green.

So, down to the water’s edge I trundled and slowly edged down the steps and into the water. This wasn’t as bad as I anticipated.

Getting my shoulders and head submerged was a different matter altogether.

As my teeange daughter filmed the momentous occasion, giggling from the safety of the river bank, I counted ‘1, 2, 3’, told myself to be brave and went for it.

No swear words were uttered, this was because I couldn’t breathe. The cold literally took my breath away and I made panting noises like a woman in the late stages of labour.

Kitted out for the swim.

Then came the rush. Endorphins flooded my body and I felt as high as a kite.

The sense of peace and calm is all embracing. You can’t but be ‘in the moment’ and I felt all my worries and fears melt away.

Sessions are one hour, but you can go and have a little bob about, small swim or a full on blow out.

There’s a sense of achievement when you leave water too...or maybe it’s that you can’t believe you’ve been crazy enough to put yourself through it.

Whatever that cold water experience does though, is something that words can’t do justice.

I’ve already booked my next session and look forward to reaching that elevated state once again - all thanks to Mother Nature.

If you try open water swimming only once; you’ll be glad you did.

Please, please do read all the rules and stay safe.

It’s £6 per swim. Burton Farm Cafe is in Burton Lane, Burton Hastings, Nuneaton, Telephone 077950 15303, email [email protected]. https://www.burtonfarmcafe.co.uk/