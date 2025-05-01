'I wanted to thank Joel for his bravery': VIP treatment for Rugby's hero paperboy
Joel Hart, 15, was invited to the Mayor’s Parlour with his family so Cllr Ward could thank him for his bravery.
The teenager, who has autism, reacted quickly to an emergency incident in Firs Drive in February.
Cllr Ward said: “I welcomed Joel and his family into the town hall with a tour of the council chamber and visit to the Mayor’s Parlour.
"I wanted to personally thank Joel for his bravery and actions in the recent house fire on Firs Drive whilst on his paper round.
"Joel is a credit to himself and his family.”
Joel’s mum Rebecca said: “Simon was knowledgeable and made our experience interesting.
"It was fascinating seeing the number of mayors thoughout the years and the kids had fun in the council chamber on the microphone. We’d like to say a special thank you to the mayor’s helper, Kevin, too.”
