'I wanted to thank Joel for his bravery': VIP treatment for Rugby's hero paperboy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A heroic teenager was given the VIP treatment when he visited Rugby Town Hall for a tour.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Hart, 15, was invited to the Mayor’s Parlour with his family so Cllr Ward could thank him for his bravery.

The teenager, who has autism, reacted quickly to an emergency incident in Firs Drive in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ward said: “I welcomed Joel and his family into the town hall with a tour of the council chamber and visit to the Mayor’s Parlour.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward with Joel and his family.

"I wanted to personally thank Joel for his bravery and actions in the recent house fire on Firs Drive whilst on his paper round.

"Joel is a credit to himself and his family.”

Joel’s mum Rebecca said: “Simon was knowledgeable and made our experience interesting.

"It was fascinating seeing the number of mayors thoughout the years and the kids had fun in the council chamber on the microphone. We’d like to say a special thank you to the mayor’s helper, Kevin, too.”