'I was up and about just hours after the procedure' says NHS patient who was discharged the same day as his surgery

Peter Coltman, 58 from Leicestershire, had been living with knee problems for around five years. At a younger age, surgery wasn’t immediately recommended, so he managed the discomfort as best as he could. “It gradually got worse over the years,” Peter shared. “Walking became difficult. Simple activities like taking the dog out were a real challenge.”

When it came time to have the procedure, Peter was referred to Meriden Hospital, known for its outstanding patient care and advanced orthopaedic treatments.

From the moment he arrived, Peter was impressed by the hospital’s welcoming atmosphere and professional environment.

“Everything at Meriden Hospital was perfect,” he said. “The reception staff were friendly and efficient, and the nurses were incredibly kind and attentive. They made me feel comfortable and cared for every step of the way.”

Deepak Lodhia - Pharmacy Manager, Jinita Mistry - Ward Manager, Mr Peter Coltman – Patient, Caroline Davis - Physiotherapy Lead and Bernadette Jones - Senior Registered Nurse.

Peter’s consultant, Mr. Feisal Shah, Consultant Specialist Knee Surgeon, played a vital role in his journey. With years of experience and a reputation for clear, honest communication, Mr. Shah explained the procedure and what to expect with confidence.

“He was straightforward and realistic,” Peter recalled. “He told me exactly how things would go and was focused on doing what was best for me. I really trusted him.”

What made Peter’s case truly remarkable was the speed of his recovery. Thanks to Meriden Hospital’s expert surgical team and tailored post-operative care, Peter was able to leave the hospital on the very same day as his knee surgery which took place in June.

“I was up and about just hours after the procedure,” he said. “The physiotherapist had me walking up and down a full flight of stairs before discharge to ensure I was steady and safe. Because I recovered so well, they felt confident letting me go home that day.”

Peter described the hospital staff as “exceptional,” praising their professionalism and genuine care. “Everyone—from the doctors and nurses to the receptionists—couldn’t do enough for me. They were always friendly and supportive, and I never felt rushed or overlooked.”

Since leaving the hospital, Peter has made impressive progress. “Four weeks after surgery, I’m walking the dog again, moving easily around the house, and climbing stairs without any trouble,” he said.

“I attend weekly physiotherapy sessions, where I ride a bike for about ten minutes and do exercises that are helping me get stronger every day. I’ve even started painting fences and doing jobs around the house. It feels amazing to be back to normal life.”