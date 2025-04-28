Illegal driver was behind wheel of car at Rugby retail park before even passing test

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 16:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Rugby have been targeting drivers hanging out at known anti-social behaviour ‘hot spots’.

At the weeked they caught a driver at Junction 1 Retail Park in a black Ford Fiesta.

A spokesman for Rugby Police, said: “It transpired the driver was only a provisional licence holder, with no supervision whilst driving and no insurance cover on the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"One driver reported for driving without due care and attention, driving with no valid insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance of a licence. Not the best of start for this driver who hasn't even passed their driving test yet.

“Patrols in this area will continue, and we will continue to target anti-social driving and behaviour.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice