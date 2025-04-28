Illegal driver was behind wheel of car at Rugby retail park before even passing test
At the weeked they caught a driver at Junction 1 Retail Park in a black Ford Fiesta.
A spokesman for Rugby Police, said: “It transpired the driver was only a provisional licence holder, with no supervision whilst driving and no insurance cover on the vehicle.
"One driver reported for driving without due care and attention, driving with no valid insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance of a licence. Not the best of start for this driver who hasn't even passed their driving test yet.
“Patrols in this area will continue, and we will continue to target anti-social driving and behaviour.”