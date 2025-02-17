‘I’m a bridal expert and THIS is the one thing that EVERY bride gets wrong - here’s how to fix it’

Shopping for a wedding dress is one of the biggest moments in a woman’s life, and also one of the most overwhelming.

Sian Leyshon-Fleming of Tilly’s Bridal, explained the tips she offers to every bride when they come to see whether A-line, fitted or ballgown will suit them and whether they want a traditional or modern style - or even if they don’t know what to choose at all.

After more than a decade helping brides she’s seen thousands of excited newly engaged women make the same mistakes and have the same worries.

Here’s how not to fall into the pitfalls of wedding dress shopping and how to make sure you find the perfect dress:

Finding ‘the one’ and if feeling doesn’t always happen - and that’s ok

“Stop ‘shopping around’, it’s not research - it’s making it harder for you to decide and decision paralysis is what’s making you think you’ve not found a dress. There’s also no such thing as a ‘proper’ wedding dress or the ‘perfect’ style that you have to choose. Do what suits you, your wedding and your style.

“If you love a dress in the first shop, you’re allowed to order it - in fact industry research shows that 70% of brides find their dress in the first shop they visit. You don’t have to visit ‘at least three’ shops to decide if the first dress you saw was right. If you find your dress, stop looking. Doubt can creep in, but stick with your gut and how your gown makes you feel.”

Be confident when you shop, or you’ll worry you’ve got it wrong

Going wedding dress shopping isn’t like nipping into Zara or Primark to quickly pick out an outfit. It needs some prep, so ask yourself three things when trying on dresses to see if they’re the right one for you - are you beautiful? Can I imagine myself getting married in this? Do I feel like me but better?

“Focus on the feeling the dress gives you, and remember when you’re trying it on you don’t even have the full picture yet. You’ve not got your hair and makeup done, and you don’t have your stunning bouquet to hand, so if you feel great in the dress when it’s just you in the shop then you’ll feel a hundred times better when you’re walking down the aisle.”

Post wedding dress shopping wobbles are normal

“Everyone worries that they’ve made a mistake, or that they potentially chose a dress that isn’t right for them. That’s completely normal and that concern can eat away at you, making you believe you need to look somewhere else or that your dress isn’t the right one for you.

Sian Leyshon-Fleming, owner of Tilly’s Bridal, explained what brides need to know

“Remind yourself how you felt in the dress, why you chose it and picture how you’ll look on your big day. Equally if you didn’t cry when you found your dress or didn’t get emotional, that doesn’t mean it’s wrong either.”

Once you’ve made your choice, get off pinterest!

“There really is a thing as ‘too much research’, and when you’ve chosen your dress it’s important to know when to step away from Pinterest, stop pouring over wedding pictures on Instagram and to accept that you’ve found a dress that makes you feel amazing.

“Whilst you can’t avoid brides and wedding dresses forever, remember that there will always be trends or stylish dresses that you might see but that doesn’t mean yours is any less perfect.

Return to try on your dress to feel calmer - it’ll remind you why you chose it

“If you’re finding the doubt has truly set in and you’re worried your dress isn’t the right one, or your date is getting closer and you’re panicking that you’ve made a mistake then there’s an easy fix. One way to remind yourself that you have a dress that makes you feel amazing and will be perfect for your wedding day is to go back and try it on again.

“Make an appointment with your wedding dress shop and explain that you’re worried, they will be able to help you and reassure you. This is very common and you’d be due to come back for a final fitting anyway, so often they can see you early and remind you why you fell in love with your dress in the first place.”