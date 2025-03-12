'I'm sure all three of our Olympians have helped to inspire a future generation': Top honour for heroes

Medal winners from this summer's Olympics were given the Freedom of the Borough at a civic reception held at Rugby Town Hall.

Lauren Henry and Kimberley Woods enjoyed the celebrations, attended by Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and Rugby MP John Slinger.

Rugby-born rower Lauren starred in one of the most dramatic moments of the Paris games when she struck gold in the women's quadruple sculls with crewmates Georgie Brayshaw, Lola Anderson and Hannah Scott.

The Team GB crew edged out the Netherlands in the final stroke of the race at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium to win gold by just 0.15 seconds, putting the 22-year-old former Rugby High School pupil on the top step of the podium at her first Olympic Games.

Kimberley, the reigning Rugby Sportswoman of the Year, came away from the French capital with a brace of bronze medals after finishing third in both the women's kayak single (K1) and kayak cross finals.

The 29-year-old, an ambassador for Rugby Canoe Club, has proved an inspiration both in and out of the boat, speaking candidly about her depression in a bid to encourage others to talk about mental health.

Wolston-based judoka Chelsie Giles, who is currently in Japan, headed to Paris with hopes of matching or bettering the bronze medal she won in the -52kg judo class at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

And while the former world number one tasted defeat in her first bout at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Champ de Mars, the Freedom of the Borough recognises the 27-year-old's achievements as a double Rugby Olympian.

Cllr Ward said: “It was an absolute honour to present Lauren Henry and Kimberley Woods with their Freedom of the Borough Awards.

"These two local inspirational women have worked their whole lives to get to where they are today and continue to push themselves further. To be a successful Olympian takes the ultimate dedication, perseverance and sacrifice as well as so many other things.

"The whole of Rugby is so proud of their achievements so far. Chelsie Giles will receive her Freedom of the Borough award at a later date due to her busy schedule and the same can be said for her. All three ladies are incredible and inspirational to current and future generations.”

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said the Freedom of the Borough was the highest civic honour awarded by the borough council, recognising outstanding achievements or significant contributions to the community.

"Our Olympians represented Team GB on the biggest sporting stage in the world and we're all truly proud Lauren, Kimberley and Chelsie call the borough 'home'," Cllr O'Rourke added.

"The hard work, dedication and talent it takes to compete with the sporting elite can never be underestimated, and I'm sure all three of our Olympians have helped to inspire a future generation to dream the Olympic dream."

1 . Freedom of the Borough Rugby Mayor Simon Ward presents Olympic gold medallist Lauren Henry with the Freedom of the Borough. Photo: Jamie Gray

2 . Freedom of the Borough Lauren Henry, Cllr Ish Mistry, deputy leader of Rugby Borough Council, Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, the council’s portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, and Kimberely Woods at the Freedom of the Borough presentation at the Benn Hall. Photo: Jamie Gray

3 . Freedom of the Borough Warwickshire Police’s Specials Chief Inspector Debbie Murray takes a closer look at Kimberley Woods’ brace of bronze medal from the Olympic Games in Paris. Photo: Jamie Gray