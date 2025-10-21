A Rugby fundraiser is stepping onto the dance floor Strictly-style to raise money for a baby hospice.

Joe Pate put himself forward for an eight week crash course in Latin and ballroom in aid Zoe’s Place in Coventry.

He said: “This Christmas I’m trading dad moves for ballroom grooves.

"With no prior dance experience, unless you count shuffling at a works Christmas do, I’ll be stepping onto the dance floor for Strictly Christmas 2025.”

Courtney Thomas and Joe Pate get ready for the dance floor.

Three glittering gala dinner shows await – and Joe is taking part in all three at the Royal Court Hotel in Coventry.

Joe is joined by dance partner Courtney Thomas, who is a teacher at Dance Champ, a Rugby-based Latin and ballroom club.

“Courtney has eight weeks to teach me a jive and waltz routine,” Joe added.

"She has been dancing from a young age and competes nationally in amateur competitions.”

Joe would love to have people from the town cheering him on at the December shows.

"I’m way out of my comfort zone, but Zoe’s Place is an amazing charity and thoughts of helping them will keep me dancing to the end,” he added.

Strictly Christmas 2025, in aid of Zoe's Place Baby Hospice Coventry, is celebrating it's 8th anniversary this year. It brings together 24 novice dancers to perform in front of family, friends and colleagues at the performance shows.

Tickets include two-course festive meal, entertainment, programme and aftershow disco.

To donate to Joe, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/joe-does-strictly More information about the event and how to get tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/17ZAXH9Bt2/?mibextid=wwXIfr