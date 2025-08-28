"I'm worried a child is going to get injured - or worse": Time running out to sign Rugby road safety petition

A Rugby borough councillor is urging people to get behind his road safety campaign before a child is hurt – or even killed.

Long Lawford's ward councillor Simon Ward fears an accident will happen unless steps are taken to improve safety between Long Lawford and Bilton.

He has launched a petition for Warwickshire County Council to install a footpath along Bilton Lane to allow school children to walk safely to school between the two villages.

Nearly 970 people have already signed and Cllr Ward’s aim is 1,000 names before October 1 so issues can be discussed at a council meeting.

"I’m worried a child is going to get injured – or worse – unless urgent action is taken soon,” said Cllr Ward.

"Currently, the main formal pedestrian route would see children leaving the village and walking past Rugby Cement works and along the Western Relief Road - a journey of well over two miles. Concerns regarding the lack of pavement have grown in recent years with increased traffic levels from an ever-growing Cawston and more children walking to school due to an increase in housing in Long Lawford.”

Cllr Ward said Warwickshire County Council currently advise that children should walk/cycle to school along Lawford Road heading towards Rugby town centre and then down the A4071 Rugby Western Relief Road.

He said: “Not only is this adding a significant distance to journeys for children but this also isn’t a convenient, appealing or safe route. An extensive part of the footpath along the A4071 is hidden from the road and presents a safeguarding concern if anything was to happen in this area.

"There’s been many near misses from children walking or cycling along Bilton Lane.

“Please sign the petition so we can prevent any accidents.”

To see the petition, visit https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=79&RPID=27497107&HPID=27497107