In loving memory: Tree of Light to shine again for lost loved ones in Rugby borough

Rugby’s Tree of Light is ready to shine again this year in memory of lost loved ones.

The tree now stands tall outside St Andrew’s Church in the town centre.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward handed over the Tree of Light to Pauline Kimber, the President of the Rotary Club of Rugby, this week.

Dedications for loved ones who are no longer with us are now being accepted with forms available at the Myton Hospice shop in Rugby Central; Blackham’s Opticians, Albert Street, Rugby, and on the club’s website.

All monies raised go to the Myton Hospices to further their work, with over £105,000 being raised by the club to date.