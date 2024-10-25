In pictures: Electric atmosphere as thousands take to Rugby streets for half marathon

The closed-road course led participants through the heart of the town’s streets, creating a thrilling atmosphere for runners and spectators alike.

Organised by RunThrough, the run catered to runners of all abilities, from seasoned athletes aiming for personal bests to first-time half marathoners.

This year saw record-breaking participation, with the town rallying in support of local charities, making it a day not just for athletic achievement but for community spirit.

Sunday’s participants were cheered on by enthusiastic volunteers and locals as they crossed the finish line at Whitehall Recreation Ground.

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout this year.

"It’s incredible to see the local community and runners from across the UK come together for such a special event.

"Rugby has a fantastic running culture, and this race continues to grow into one of the Midlands’ must-run half marathons.”

The 2025 RunThrough in Rugby takes place on Sunday, October 19.

