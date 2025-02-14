In pictures: Jaide's shining stars take to stage for annual dance festival in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 16:08 BST
Young performers danced their hearts out at an annual festival in Rugby last weekend.

Jaide's Stage Studios its Annual Troupe Day Dance Festival at Avon Valley Performing Arts School.

Schools from Coventry, Leicester, Leamington, Napton and Northampton took part in various categories at the event.

Students aged four upwards performed ballet, tap, song and dance, lyrical, modern, commercial, contemporary and acro/gymnastics troupe routines.

All participants received certificates and medals with a selection of trophies at the end presentation.

Jaide said: "It was a great success.

"Our adjudicator Katie Christmas is an international musical theatre dance and acting examiner and an accredited ITDA teacher herself. She awarded places and gave expert advice to all the performers which was very well received. Our resident photographer - Kevin Garland took some fantastic stage photos and managed to capture some amazing memories for everyone.”

Jaide paid tribute to the parents who volunteer their time to help make the festival a success.

“We are really grateful,” she said.

"My students all performed amazingly and I’m very proud of them.

"We are now so excited for our forthcoming 25th Anniversary Showcase. I can't believe we have been running the school for this long and made so many fabulous memories.”

Ladies in red.

1. Dance festival

Ladies in red. Photo: Kevin Garland

On their way to the top.

2. Dance festival

On their way to the top. Photo: Kevin Garland

Bedtime routine.

3. Dance festival

Bedtime routine. Photo: Kevin Garland

Dancers impress at the festival.

4. Dance festival

Dancers impress at the festival. Photo: Kevin Garland

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RugbySchoolsStudentsLeamingtonLeicester
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice