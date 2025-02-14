In pictures: Jaide's shining stars take to stage for annual dance festival in Rugby

Jaide's Stage Studios its Annual Troupe Day Dance Festival at Avon Valley Performing Arts School.

Schools from Coventry, Leicester, Leamington, Napton and Northampton took part in various categories at the event.

Students aged four upwards performed ballet, tap, song and dance, lyrical, modern, commercial, contemporary and acro/gymnastics troupe routines.

All participants received certificates and medals with a selection of trophies at the end presentation.

Jaide said: "It was a great success.

"Our adjudicator Katie Christmas is an international musical theatre dance and acting examiner and an accredited ITDA teacher herself. She awarded places and gave expert advice to all the performers which was very well received. Our resident photographer - Kevin Garland took some fantastic stage photos and managed to capture some amazing memories for everyone.”

Jaide paid tribute to the parents who volunteer their time to help make the festival a success.

“We are really grateful,” she said.

"My students all performed amazingly and I’m very proud of them.

"We are now so excited for our forthcoming 25th Anniversary Showcase. I can't believe we have been running the school for this long and made so many fabulous memories.”

1 . Dance festival Ladies in red. Photo: Kevin Garland

2 . Dance festival On their way to the top. Photo: Kevin Garland

3 . Dance festival Bedtime routine. Photo: Kevin Garland

4 . Dance festival Dancers impress at the festival. Photo: Kevin Garland