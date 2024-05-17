For six years the villagers worked tirelessly to raise the money that would enable them to construct a standing memorial in the grounds of St John’s Church.

Officiating at the original unveiling was Viscount Feilding, who gave the inaugural address, and now, on the very day and at the very hour a century later, his Great, Great, Great Grandson, the current Viscount Feilding, was there to deliver the memorial address.

Standing where his illustrious ancestor had once stood, he declared that it was impossible for him not to feel the weight of history upon his shoulders.

He said: “When my great, great, great grandfather gave his speech in 1924 he emphasised that this memorial is not only for the brave men lost but also for the widows, children and relations who gave them up.”

“Now one hundred years later it is every bit as important that we remember them and to give thanks to the Long Lawford Community Association and Heritage Group for their work and for gathering us all here this evening.”

The Rev Paul Wilkinson, the vicar of Newbold and long Lawford Parish, conducted a brief outdoor service and Rugby Mayor, councillor Simon Ward, gave a reading of The Unknown Soldier.

The Veterans Society, who were there in numbers, were invited to provide a guard of honour to the memorial and their bugler played the last post.

The young people of the village were also invited to contribute, Bobby Kelly and Arabella Winton, the Head Boy, and Head Girl from Long Lawford Primary School, had the honour of cutting the ribbon to mark the official unveiling.

After the service, Cllr Ward said now is a very interesting time to be in Long Lawford.

He said: “Not only have we had the opportunity to celebrate this centenary, but we are also equally proud of our very own Chris Beech.

"Chris is to be awarded them British Empire Medal in recognition of her work with young people.” he enthused.

“We are all so happy for her, she truly deserves her BEM and much more.”

1 . Long Lawford memorial Members of The Veterans Society with the Rev Paul Wilkinson, Viscount Feilding and Cllr Simon Ward. Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Long Lawford memorial Bobby Kelly and Arabella Winton. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . Long Lawford memorial Long Lawford Scout Group with Chris Beech recipient of British Empire Medal. Photo: Patrick Joyce

4 . Long Lawford memorial A presentation by Viscount Feilding to the Long Lawford Community Association by Rugby Borough Council to confirm the council's commitment to the 'Arms Forces Covenant'. Cllr Simon Ward, Viscount Feilding, Dean Judge and Tim Willis. Photo: Patrick Joyce