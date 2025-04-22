Our gallery features 14 lovable canines currently being looked after by Pawprints Dog Rescue.
Volunteers at the animal welfare charity help save stray, neglected and abandoned dogs, particularly those at risk of euthanasia.
Anita Twigger, founder of the dog rescue charity, said: “Stray dogs taken to the local council pound have just seven days to be reunited with their families before they are either rehomed or put to sleep.
“More dogs than ever are being euthanised, many simply because there is nowhere for them to go. We want to save as many of these dogs as possible and find them loving, forever homes.”
Could you give a dog a home? Visit https://pawprintsdogrescue.org/current-dogs/ Telephone 07415 030165, email [email protected]
