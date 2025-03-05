In pictures: Meet the dogs from Rugby who will be taking part in Crufts this weekend

Crufts, which is being held from Thursday, March 6 to Sunday, March 9, is an international dog show held annually, which takes place over four days at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre.

The show, which describes itself as the world's greatest dog show, attracts around 24,000 dogs and over 155,000 visitors.

It is also broadcast to around 8.7 million viewers from around the world.

First started in 1891 by Charles Cruft and run by the Royal Kennel Club since 1942, Crufts has grown to become one of the most well-known and popular dog shows.

If you aren't making a trip to the NEC, you can tune into all the action from the comfort of your own home on Channel 4 or Crufts’ YouTube channel.

On YouTube, the dog show will be broadcast live on a stream at the time the events happen.

Take a look at the Rugby dogs hoping to be crowned top of the pups.

1 . Crufts 2025 Here are four of the Crufts hopefuls. Find out more about them in the gallery. Photo: Submitted

2 . Crufts 2025 Old English Sheepdog Maxine is officially registered as Urban Girl of Reality Dream. Photo: Sylvia McDermott

3 . Crufts 2025 Otis, is a German Pinscher and last year he won the Male Puppy class. This year will be his second time at Crufts, he is almost 22 months old and belongs to Victoria Clent. Photo: Victoria Clent