In pictures: New Leamington Speakeasy Bar becomes ‘worst kept secret’ as it hosts launch celebrations

Cllr Judith Clarke made a toast as part of the special evening, which showcased the Speakeasy-inspired cellar bar, immersing guests back in time to the Prohibition era of 1920/30s America.

The new bar is based at the former Robbins Well cellar bar underneath The Terrace, which closed its doors 10 years ago.

Cllr Clarke said: “Hush is a fantastic addition to Royal Leamington Spa, bringing a unique speakeasy charm to our vibrant town. With its atmospheric setting, expertly crafted cocktails, and live music, it offers more than just a night out—it’s an experience. I’m delighted to welcome Hush and wish it every success.”

The bar prides itself on its extensive drinks menu, specially curated by Hush general manager Matthew Nisbet and bar manager Bethany Gaunt.

The wider drinks menu includes a range of 13 gins, 13 rums and an impressive 25 whiskeys from regions spanning the West Coast of Scotland, Ireland and England through to Japan.

More than 20 wines are available, many by the glass, plus premium sparkling wines and Champagnes, including Laurent-Perrier Grand Siecle and Dom Perignon by the bottle.

The biggest nod to the era is the stunning Art Deco design throughout, accented with plush booth seating, cosy corners, drapes and mirrors, all curated by Leanne Armstrong of Black Ivy Design and complemented by a backdrop of murals and artworks recreated by talented Leamington artist Gemma Grao.

Private spaces are also available for hire outside of core hours, including the Blind Tiger Room (another name for Speakeasy) and an area equipped for event or corporate use.

Singer Emma MacLaren performed jazz and modern classics on the night and guests embraced the theme by donning period props for some fun selfies.

Matthew Nisbet, now living in Leamington, said: “It was great to see such a warm reception to the transformation of the space and we look forward to helping create many more memorable experiences here at Hush.”

Enquiries about private room hire can be sent to: [email protected] or on: 07958 739557. More information About memberships, which unlock added benefits, can be found at: https://hush-bar.co.uk/

1 . New Leamington Speakeasy Bar hosts launch celebrations New Leamington Speakeasy Bar hosts launch celebrations Photo: Dave Perry Photography

2 . New Leamington Speakeasy Bar hosts launch celebrations Hush bar launch party. Photo: Dave Perry Photography

3 . New Leamington Speakeasy Bar hosts launch celebrations Leamington Mayor Councillor Judith Clarke. Photo: Dave Perry Photography

4 . New Leamington Speakeasy Bar hosts launch celebrations Hush bar launch party. Photo: Dave Perry Photography