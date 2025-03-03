In pictures: Pancakes go flying in Rugby for annual town centre races

The sun was shining on charity racers to mark the first day of spring.

Organised by Rugby Rokeby Lions and Rugby First, flipping good fun took place in High Street and Sheep Street.

Families enjoyed pancake-themed activities including pancake tossing and throwing, a trail and face-painting.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward got involved in the afternoon of flipping good fun, which took place in aid of the OurJay Foundation.

Cllr Ward said: “It was great to see everyone out enjoying the pancake races, tossing and throwing in town.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the different events.

"Well done as always to all the volunteers from The Rugby Rokeby Lions Club with support from Rugby First in putting the event on. Thank you also for raising funds for the OurJay Foundation.”

Naomi Issitt, who set up the OurJay Foundation in memory of her teenage son Jamie, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Rugby Rokeby Lions and Rugby First for organising the event and fundraising for the OurJay Foundation and would like to thank them.

"The OurJay Foundation was set up, in memory of our precious Jamie, to raise funds to purchase and install accessible defibrillators across communities.

"We also raise funds to purchase pitch side defibrillators for sports clubs.

"Raising awareness of the vital need for accessible defibrillators, is also a huge priority for OurJay and we continue to work towards heart safety across communities, in Jamie’s memory.”

1 . Rugby pancake races Rugby Mayor Simon Ward with friends trying out frying pans for size Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Rugby pancake races First toss of the day. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . Rugby pancake races Simon finishes just behind Husain from Mahla Beds in Rugby. Photo: Patrick Joyce

4 . Rugby pancake races Staff from Jean's Flowers trying out their frying pans for weight. Photo: Patrick Joyce