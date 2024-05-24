In pictures: Postbox tributes pop up around Rugby borough to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Volunteers have worked hard to make colourful postbox toppers for the community to enjoy.

The design was created as a homage to the sacrifice made by thousands of soldiers who never returned.

Adorning the seven staddle stones in the heart of the village is becoming a tradition for Dunchurch.

It started for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and has been repeated for Christmas and special occasions.

The stones are at 'The Old Holt', The Green, near the stocks.

Linda Woodthorpe, of Linda’s Crafts, contributed towards the display.

"Mine was the boot with the poppies/shells,” said Linda, who has her own Facebook page.

There is a quiz sheet for children to answer based on the display - a downloadable pdf is posted on the Friends of Dunchurch Society Group on Facebook.

Young people can then exchange the completed sheet at 'Wanda's' shop in the village and get a sweet treat in return.

June 6, 1944, is the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Commemorations and events will take place all over the borough.

Would you like to share your event, D-Day creation or story? We’d love to hear from you. Email [email protected]

