In pictures: Rugby and surrounding villages pay respects to fallen on Remembrance Sunday

A parade took place in the town centre before a Remembrance service was held.

The event was well attended as ever, with members of the armed forces, police, cadets, dignitaries and townspeople turning out to pay their respects to those who died in armed conflicts over the years.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and the civic party walked from the rear of Lesley Souter House, in Whitehall Road, to the War Memorial gates in Hillmorton Road to participate in the parade and service.

Representatives from around 20 contingents, including the 250 Gurkha Signal Squadron (30th Signal Regiment), the Royal British Legion and ex-service organisations, gathered in Hillmorton Road - between Whitehall Recreation Ground and Temple Street - to be reviewed by the Mayor before marching on parade to the War Memorial gates.

A two minute silence took place during the service. The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, the Mayor and representatives from the contingents then lay wreaths at the memorial gates, following which members of the public were invited to lay wreaths.

The Rev Canon Edmund Newey, Rector of St Andrew's Church, led the service.

Martin Myatt, of the Rugby No.1 branch of the Royal British Legion, delivered the exhortation, while the Mayor's Cadet, Mayor's cadet, Cadet Sgt Alessia Fracchia of the 29F (Rugby) Squadron of the Air Cadets, read the Kohima Epitaph.

The Salvation Army provided music for the service.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire for this morning’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the memorial gates at Whitehall Rec.

"It was great to see so many people in attendance showing their respects including so many local cadets.

"A big shout out to Max and Theo who not only laid a wreath along with their grandad on behalf of the Royal British Legion but they also ran a cake sale yesterday and raised £1,200 for them too.”

On Armistice Day today (November 11), Rugby Borough Council supported the Royal British Legion in the tradition of a two minute silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, in memory of those who paid the ultimate price.

Maroons were fired at Whitehall Recreation Ground to mark the beginning and end of the silence, while members of the Hillmorton Branch of the Royal British Legion gathered at Hillmorton War Memorial to observe the silence.

A record number of Hillmorton residents gathered round the village war memorial on Sunday to take part in the annual outdoor church service and to pay homage to the men and women of their community who served their nation in war and in peace.

Wrapped up against the autumnal chill, the young and the old flanked both sides of High Street to provide a guard of honour for serving soldiers, service veterans and community groups who marched the short distance through the village.

They were preceded by The Brass Band of Central England, who also performed during the service.

Taking part in this year’s parade was a squadron from the Fourth Battalion of the Parachute Regiment; a member of whom stepped forward to say the words of the Kohlma Epitaph – “When you go home, tell them of us, and say. For your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

The Piper, Hugh Deery, then played a lament to the fallen, which was followed by the traditional two-minute silence.

The service was conducted by the Rev Helen Merrigan and the Rev Evelyn Scammel from St John the Baptist Church in Hillmorton.

In their sermon they referred to the passing of ten years since the conflict in Afghanistan, where 454 British servicemen lost their lives.

Some members of the Hillmorton community had served in that war.

Kathryn Lawrence, Chair of the Hillmorton Branch of The Royal British Legion, offered her gratitude to those who attended the service and to those businesses and individuals who have made donations that have helped ensure the day has been a success.

She also offered a special thank you to ‘Come Home to Houlton’ for their sponsorship. “

Kathryn said: “As we reflect on this day, your local Royal British Legion Branch, will ensure the good work continues.”

1 . Rugby Remembrance 2024 Rugby Mayor Simon Ward meets service goers. Photo: RM

2 . Rugby Remembrance 2024 Rugby Sea Cadets & Royal Marines Cadets. Photo: RSC&RMC

3 . Hillmorton Remembrance 2024 Service-goers brave cold for the parade. Photo: Patrick Joyce