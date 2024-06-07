In pictures: Rugby honours bravery and sacrifice of D-Day heroes to mark 80th anniversary

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2024, 12:43 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 12:43 BST
Emotional D-Day commemorations were held in Rugby to mark the 80th anniversary of the major military operation which changed the course of the Second World War.

Residents old and young gathered last night (Thursday, June 6) to remember the fallen and light candles in their memory.

The special service took place at the Hillmorton War Memorial in High Street.

Representatives from the Bilton, Hillmorton and Rugby No.1 branches of the Royal British Legion attended the Sunset Service.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward lit the borough’s International Tribute beacon.

Rugby Borough Council installed new, commemorative benches at the war memorials in Hillmorton and Whitehall Recreation Ground, and silhouette statues of a lone soldier at Whitehall Rec's war memorial and Chestnut Fields in the town centre.

Shining a light on the heroes.

1. D-Day 80

Shining a light on the heroes. Photo: RBC

Lighting candles to remember the fallen.

2. D-Day 80

Lighting candles to remember the fallen. Photo: RBC

Lining the streets to remember the heroes.

3. D-Day 80

Lining the streets to remember the heroes. Photo: RBC

Thoughtful moment under the beacon.

4. D-Day 80

Thoughtful moment under the beacon. Photo: RBC

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsRugbyRepresentativesBilton