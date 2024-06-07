In pictures: Rugby honours bravery and sacrifice of D-Day heroes to mark 80th anniversary

Residents old and young gathered last night (Thursday, June 6) to remember the fallen and light candles in their memory.

The special service took place at the Hillmorton War Memorial in High Street.

Representatives from the Bilton, Hillmorton and Rugby No.1 branches of the Royal British Legion attended the Sunset Service.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward lit the borough’s International Tribute beacon.

Rugby Borough Council installed new, commemorative benches at the war memorials in Hillmorton and Whitehall Recreation Ground, and silhouette statues of a lone soldier at Whitehall Rec's war memorial and Chestnut Fields in the town centre.

