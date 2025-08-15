In pictures: Sandtastic summer fun at Rugby's pop up 'beach'

People of all ages enjoyed three days of fun in the sun at the much-loved giant sandpit in Market Place this week.
Organised by Rugby Borough Council, visitors took a seat in the deck chairs and made use of the buckets and spades.
Terry and Susan McCranor said: “It is a great idea for the town.
"We’re being blessed with the right weather for it too.”
1. Summer Fun in Rugby
Cheers! Enjoying a cooling drink in the sun. Photo: Care Staffing Domicillary Care LTd
2. Summer fun in Rugby
Younger visitors had fun in the sand. Photo: Rhianne Hume
3. Summer fun in Rugby
Care Staffing Domiciliary Care Ltd staff said: "We took our clients Tuesday and Wednesday!we enjoyed watching multi generation making memories." Photo: Care Staffing Domicillary Care LTd
4. Summer fun in Rugby
All smiles from the happy visitors. Photo: Joanne Diack Houghton