Susan McCranor relaxes with a good read.placeholder image
Susan McCranor relaxes with a good read.

In pictures: Sandtastic summer fun at Rugby's pop up 'beach'

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 17:18 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 17:39 BST
Rugby’s pop-up summer beach was a big hit again this year.

People of all ages enjoyed three days of fun in the sun at the much-loved giant sandpit in Market Place this week.

Organised by Rugby Borough Council, visitors took a seat in the deck chairs and made use of the buckets and spades.

Terry and Susan McCranor said: “It is a great idea for the town.

"We’re being blessed with the right weather for it too.”

Cheers! Enjoying a cooling drink in the sun.

1. Summer Fun in Rugby

Cheers! Enjoying a cooling drink in the sun. Photo: Care Staffing Domicillary Care LTd

Younger visitors had fun in the sand.

2. Summer fun in Rugby

Younger visitors had fun in the sand. Photo: Rhianne Hume

Care Staffing Domiciliary Care Ltd staff said: "We took our clients Tuesday and Wednesday!we enjoyed watching multi generation making memories."

3. Summer fun in Rugby

Care Staffing Domiciliary Care Ltd staff said: "We took our clients Tuesday and Wednesday!we enjoyed watching multi generation making memories." Photo: Care Staffing Domicillary Care LTd

All smiles from the happy visitors.

4. Summer fun in Rugby

All smiles from the happy visitors. Photo: Joanne Diack Houghton

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Rugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice