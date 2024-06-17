Petrified witnesses described Saturday afternoon’s storm as a ‘mini tornado’.
Strong gusts caused trees to fall and trampolines to lift out of people’s gardens. House tiles were sent flying and fences were destroyed in the storm.
Meryl Humphries, who lives near Rounds Gardens, said: “In all my years I’ve never seen anything so scary.
"I watched the trees bent nearly double until the rain was so bad I couldn’t even see them any more.”
"My daughter’s pushchair lifted off the ground and I couldn’t get it back on the ground for a few minutes. I just had to keep hold of the pushchair whilst it was in the air.”
Dad Pete Murray was in the town’s Caldecott Park when the storm hit.
He said: “It definitely came through in a circular motion, throwing debris about.
"We were walking towards the little cafe and I even said 'it's not like America where they have tornadoes'. Two minutes later I had to shelter my youngest child against the cafe wall as it swooped across.”
Leila Louise Elliott said: “I was at my dad's care home and the garden furniture went flying round the garden.
"My dad said ‘I bet you that's a tornado’.”
