Inaugural ‘Dorridge Design Day’ identifies and highlights just what the millionaire buyer is seeking

The inaugural Dorridge Design Day has been hailed as an overwhelming success by the 80 plus delegates who attended the event held at The Forest Hotel.

With the focus on “Adding value to luxury residential property”, a panel of experts took the audience through the key factors that are currently driving the million pound property market.

The discussion was chaired by Ryan Bennett, managing director of Solus Ceramics, and the event began with a resume of the current state of the luxury property market in the Dorridge, Knowle and Lapworth areas of Warwickshire.

Dominic Murphy, managing director of leading independent agents DM & Co. Homes, led off by identifying the particular trends in buyer types that his company is currently seeing, and examining what, in a buyer- centric market, are the key features that can add wow and drive up the desirability and value of a luxury property.

Dominic Murphy of DM & Co. Homes

He said: “We are seeing strong demand in the £1-1.5 million market in the Solihull area, including Knowle, Dorridge and Lapworth.

“This sector of the market remains price sensitive. Some properties are still coming to market in line with client’s expectations and not in line with where the market is – these become obvious over time as they are listed for sale month after month.”

He reported that DM & Co. Homes is up 40% year on year with sales agreed in the £1-1.5 million market and had recently completed on a private sale for just under £8 million.

“There remain a handful of buyers that have the budget and want the very best. That product is on its way, and I am confident that we will see sales in excess of £10 million in the not too distant future!

“Buyers want space to entertain. We are seeing an increase in wants and needs for outdoor entertaining, multiple home offices for mum and dad who both work from home, and wellness centres.

“The open plan kitchen diner is certainly here to stay, and the home cinema, golf simulator and multi-car garage are high on the list of private clients!”

He was joined on the panel by Sam Stokes of Avon Homes, David Milner of Veritais, James Hughes of Fabric Design & Build, and Louise McCarthy of Joal Interiors.

Organiser Ryan Bennett said the day had been an outstanding success.

“The aim was to create an event to start conversations between those who attended, many meeting for the first time, and discussions on where the market is going and what buyers are now seeking at the luxury end of the market.

“It was a meeting of like-minded people involved in larger projects who are looking to collaborate with similar experts in their fields.”

The audience included architects, estate agents, designers, and construction and technology exports who were able to profile cutting edge developments in their sectors.

Mr Bennett added: “The feedback has been tremendous, and we are already actively considering running a similar event in 2025, such has been the success and reaction to our inaugural event.”

Dorridge Design Day was supported by partners including Avon Homes, Solus Ceramics, Sharp Homes, Kitchen Gallery, J. Adams & Co., d line, EH Smith Architectural Solutions, Window Centre, Joal Interiors, DM & Co. Homes, Veritais, Bellagio Marble Ideas, Fabric Design & Build, The O-I and Dreadnought Tiles.