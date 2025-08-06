Increased visitor numbers at village museum

George TIms, our founder

A recent visitor described the museum as “such a great little place, packed to the rafters with treasure!”

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ours is the sole remaining village museum in Warwickshire, founded back in the 1960s by Marton villager George Tims.

He had already been collecting farm and domestic tools for years as traditional ways of working were overtaken by modern machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many had been passed down through the generations and he was keen to see them preserved.

One of our sewing machines

Most of the artefacts operate by human power rather than electricity! They would have been used by blacksmiths, wheelwrights, sheep and arable farmers as well as families at home.

We are open every Sunday afternoon in the summer (2 - 4pm) and entry is free. It's been a busy summer so far, with many groups visiting by appointment – please contact the museum if you’re interested: www.martonmuseum.co.uk or find us on Facebook & Instagram.