Increased visitor numbers at village museum
Ours is the sole remaining village museum in Warwickshire, founded back in the 1960s by Marton villager George Tims.
He had already been collecting farm and domestic tools for years as traditional ways of working were overtaken by modern machines.
Many had been passed down through the generations and he was keen to see them preserved.
Most of the artefacts operate by human power rather than electricity! They would have been used by blacksmiths, wheelwrights, sheep and arable farmers as well as families at home.
We are open every Sunday afternoon in the summer (2 - 4pm) and entry is free. It's been a busy summer so far, with many groups visiting by appointment – please contact the museum if you’re interested: www.martonmuseum.co.uk or find us on Facebook & Instagram.