Inspirational learning disability support worker wins national award

Health and social care professionals from one of the country’s leading social enterprises, Turning Point, were recognised for their dedication and hard work at the eighth annual Inspired by Possibility Awards.

The event celebrates the achievements of staff members who support and help transform the lives of people facing challenges with alcohol, drugs, mental health and learning disabilities.

A total of 26 individuals and five teams collected awards at a ceremony held at the Shard, in London.

From left - Turning Point chief operating officer Clare Taylor, Angela Wright, and Turning Point CEO Julie Bass

One of the award recipients was Angela Wright, Area Manager at Turning Point’s Warwickshire learning disability service.

Angela’s leadership was described by judges as ‘outstanding’.

Colleagues said her calm, confident communication during a complex service closure helped maintain stability, while her mentoring and support has strengthened teams and relationships.

After collecting her award, Angela thanked her team for their continued support, adding: “I'm not the only one that does lots of great work – every member of the team is fantastic at what they do.”

Clare Sollis, Locality Manager at Turning Point, said: “From facilitating team days to contributing to national webinars, Angela’s work reflects a deep commitment to quality and collaboration. She is a trusted colleague and a valued part of the wider team.”

Julie Bass, Turning Point CEO, said: “These awards are all about the dedication, creativity, compassion, and the way our colleagues bring Turning Point’s values to life every single day.

“This year, we received almost 450 nominations - each one a testament to the extraordinary people who make Turning Point what it is. Narrowing those down to a final list of winners was no easy task - the sheer talent, dedication, and heart across our organisation made every nomination worthy of recognition.

“To our winners - congratulations. You’ve inspired those around you, made a real difference to the lives of the people we support, and helped shape a culture of possibility. We’re proud of you and we’re grateful for everything you do.”

Award winners were recognised from Turning Point services from around the country, including learning disability services in Bradford, Gloucestershire, Warwickshire and Wiltshire; mental health services in Luton, Nottingham and Leicester; and drug and alcohol services in Wakefield, Oxfordshire and Somerset.