International recognition for Nuneaton trade body chief

The Chief Executive of a national trade body based in Nuneaton has received international recognition for his long service.

Neil Ogilvie was a painter and decorator in for 30 years, serving as a regional and national president of the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA), before being appointed as its Chief Executive in 2011.

Last week, eight apprentices travelled with the PDA to Slovenia, to take part in a one-day revamp of an elementary school as part of a humanitarian project hosted by the Painting and Decorating Section at the Chamber of Craft and Small Business of Slovenia.

More than 100 apprentices from across Europe took part and during a presentation marking the end of the project, organisers surprised Neil with a certificate recognising his long service to the industry.

Neil said: “It was a particularly moving moment for me to receive unexpected recognition from our international colleagues, and I was proud to be there with our talented young apprentices, representing the UK.

“Each year the PDA hosts competitions that test the accuracy, professionalism and skill of apprentices who are embarking on a career in colour and we’re delighted that taking part in PDA competitions opens up new experiences and opportunities for people starting out in the trade.”

The PDA is the UK’s largest trade body dedicated to the painting and decorating sector and celebrates 130 years in 2024.

PDA members must carry the correct insurances, be trained and qualified and commit to providing quality work at an affordable price.

For more information or to find a PDA member near you, visit: Painting and Decorating Association (PDA).