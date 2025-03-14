International Women’s Day event hears from inspirational speakers and raises money for Refuge

The day, which had the theme of Accelerate Action, was jointly organised by two local groups which advocate for women, Ladies First Professional Development in Balsall Common and Shakespeare Soroptimists in Stratford-upon-Avon.

It also raised more than £600 through a raffle in aid of Refuge, a charity providing specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic violence.

Hosted by Stratford’s Sally Bee, keynote speakers were Captain Emma Henderson MBE; Nicky Pattinson and Natalie Heeley.

One of fewer than 500 female airline captains worldwide, ‘Captain Emma’ talked about her journey from commanding aircraft at 37,000 feet to founding the acclaimed Project Wingman during the pandemic.

As an award-winning CEO, Aviation Ambassador, and recipient of an MBE for services to charity, she has worked with prestigious organisations including NatWest, RBS, EDF, WTW, the NHS, Boeing and GE Aerospace, delivering transformative insights and actionable strategies. Currently preparing to climb Kilimanjaro, Emma embodies the spirit of continuous challenge and growth that she advocates in her talks.

Global speaker and coach focused on women being visible, Nicky Pattinson has made it and lost it and is currently on the way to making it again. She is a force of nature, with a big past story, and life and work experience that has turned around the fortune of some of the most well-known brands in the UK.

Natalie Heeley is a mum of three and a top leader in network marketing with Forever Living Products. She has also written two books—one sharing an inspirational personal journey and another focused on mindset and success.

Her message and story is one of resilience and inspiration for working mums all over the globe, drawing on her own experiences to deliver talks at trainings, presentations, events, recognition days and seminars, both at home and internationally.

The event, at Stratford Town Hall, was jointly hosted by Sally Bee, President of Shakespeare Soroptimists and Tracey McAtamney, Director of Ladies First, from Balsall Common.

As a motivational speaker, broadcaster and author, Sally delivers talks around the world on the subjects of mental health and wellbeing, positivity, confidence and the support and empowerment of women and girls in all societies.

Having survived six heart attacks, Sally speaks about the moment she had to say goodbye to her husband and 3 children, closing her eyes and taking her final breath. Her next miracle breath was the first of her new life.

She has since gone on to write six bestselling cookery books, her latest book, ‘Don’t go faster than your guardian angel can fly’ is about women supporting women and has become a global bestseller.

She said: "The event was a true celebration of the power, resilience, and brilliance of women. As President of Shakespeare Soroptimists, I was honoured to join forces with Ladies First Professional Networking Group to create a space that inspired and empowered every woman and girl who attended. Together, we lifted each other up, shared our stories, and proved that when women support women, incredible things happen."

Tracey McAtamney is the leader of Ladies First Professional Development Network, a national networking group which organises events and awards for inspirational female achievers across the UK. This year’s awards, which were launched in style at The House of Commons last month, are still open for nominations until March 15th.

She was named a Platinum Champion in the Jubilee awards celebrating dedication to volunteering with her Surviving Bereavement foundation which offers legal, financial and emotional support for bereaved families as well as Memory Boxes.

Tracey said: “Ladies First were delighted to work in collaboration with Shakespeare Soroptimists celebrating IWD as we share the same values and ethos, we believe, as a community by supporting each other and working in collaboration we are stronger together. The room was filled with a mixture of businesswomen and students from local schools who were recognised for their achievements. The message was to inspire, inform and introduce. But also, to recognise that domestic abusive is not just physical but can be also emotional and financial! Such an inspiring and empowering day!”

A Q&A panel discussion concluded the formal part of the day, involving event sponsors Siobhan Rowlands and Hester MacLean of Edwards Wealth Management; Julie McGarrigle, Business Director at Alsters Kelley Solicitors; Hannah Watson of Grenfell James Associates in Stratford; Perm Bassi, Founder of Unique Therapies in Warwick; and Bianca Rodrigues-Perry of Bia’s Marketing, Production & PR in Leamington.

Other sponsors include Air Aesthetics & Wellness Clinics, based in Henley-in-Arden, Leamington Spa, Edgbaston and St Albans, Hertfordshire; The Arden Hotel, Stratford; Anita Dinnes, business mentor in Stratford; Katie Wilber, of Cotswold Connected; Amanda Chalmers of Chalmers News PR in Warwick; Nishi Mehta of Embrace Inclusion Limited, Birmingham; and Vicky Farmer, health and nutrition coach at DipN&WM.

Sally Bee added: “Focusing on the need to Accelerate Action emphasises the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality. It calls for increased momentum and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women face, both in personal and professional spheres.

“We can call out stereotypes, challenge discrimination, question bias, celebrate women's success, and so much more. Additionally, sharing our knowledge and encouragement with others is key.”

