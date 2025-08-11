Introducing Care Within Care – a new podcast from The Myton Hospices

The Myton Hospices has launched its first podcast, Care Within Care, created to explore the unique emotional challenges faced by those working and volunteering in the hospice sector.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Myton’s Employee and Volunteer Wellbeing Co-ordinator, Emily Young, and self-help author, Donna Higton, the podcast offers a compassionate and honest look at the pressures that come with caring for people towards the end of life, and how the charity can support those who do this vital work.

Each episode delves into topics such as burnout, grief fatigue, emotional resilience, and navigating boundaries in emotionally demanding environments. The podcast combines real-world insights with practical self-help tools, mindset strategies and stories from those on the frontline of hospice care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative is part of Myton’s ongoing commitment to prioritising the wellbeing of their people – providing accessible, meaningful support not just for their own staff and volunteers, but for anyone working in palliative care. Each episode is delivered in bitesize chunks to make it easier for busy people to access support whenever and wherever they need it.

The Myton Hospices - Care Within Care

Emily Young said: “I’m so excited about this brand new podcast, which is all about helping people working in hospice care to manage their wellbeing. At Myton, it is incredibly important that we support the emotional needs of our staff and volunteers – and this podcast is one way we’re doing that. We hope it will also provide support to people working in other hospices across the UK and beyond.”

Donna Higton said: “It’s a real privilege to co-host this podcast alongside Emily and to offer something that supports the wellbeing of those who give so much to others. I’m particularly excited to bring my knowledge, expertise and background to the podcast – drawing on mindset tools, compassion-based practices and emotional resilience techniques to help people feel seen and supported in their everyday lives.”

Myton know how rewarding it is to work in a hospice setting but also how challenging it can be at times – supporting staff and encouraging self-care is vital. It is also an important part of being able to provide the best palliative and end of life care for patients and their loved ones. By sharing these conversations and offering guidance on a range of topics, Myton hopes to encourage more open dialogue and practical support across the wider hospice community.

Care Within Care is available to stream now on Spotify at mytonhospice.org/carewithin and you can find out more about Donna online at donnahigton.com