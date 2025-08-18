Ireland Women’s Rugby Team unwind before World Cup begins, with guide dog cuddles

The Irish Women's Rugby World Cup Team outside the Guide Dogs National Centre.

The Irish Women’s Rugby World Cup Team have taken some time out from their training schedule to meet some life-changing guide dogs.

Ahead of the World Cup, which starts on 22 August, they were invited to the Guide Dogs National Centre, just outside Leamington Spa.

The state-of-the-art centre, which is home to the sight loss charity’s world-class breeding programme, is the only one of its kind in the UK and is where all guide dog puppies start their journey.

25 of the squads 32, including co-captains Edel McMahon and Sam Monaghan, were given a tour of the centre and had a chance to meet some of the charity’s life-changing dogs.

Irish Women's Rugby World Cup Team member meeting a dog at the Guide Dogs National Centre

Ireland start their World Cup campaign off against Japan in nearby Northampton, on Sunday, August 24, kicking off at 12pm.

Edel McMahon is a supporter of Guide Dogs and took part in the London Skyscraper Challenge to raise money for the charity in 2023.

Janine Dixon, Breeding and Welfare Operations Lead, said:

“It’s been fantastic to welcome Edel and the team to our Guide Dogs National Centre.

“This is where all our guide dog puppies start their journey, having important health and wellbeing checks, before moving to live with their volunteer Puppy Raisers across the UK.

“Hopefully seeing the adorable pups we have on site, and meeting some of our life-changing dogs, has provided a great opportunity to relax and unwind before the World Cup begins.

Ireland co-captain, Edel McMahon, said:

“Volunteering with Guide Dogs over the past two years has shown me the incredible power of the bond between humans and dogs.

Breeding and Welfare Operations Lead at Guide Dogs Janine Dixon and Guide Dog Dad Marty with Ireland co-captain, Edel McMahon

“Welcoming the team to the breeding centre was truly special.

“This wholesome and meaningful visit also helps shine a light on the life-changing journey these amazing pups begin here at the centre.

“Each one plays a vital role in giving someone with sight loss the freedom to live life on their own terms.”

It costs £102,000 to raise, train, and support a guide dog from birth to retirement.

Guide Dogs has trained over 37,500 guide dogs. That’s more than one new guide dog every day since the charity’s first guide dog partnerships were created in 1931.

To find out more about volunteering for Guide Dogs, visit guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer