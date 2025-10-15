"It has really impacted my life": Rugby patients to benefit from quicker recovery times

More minimally invasive or keyhole surgeries known as laparoscopic procedures that result in quicker recovery times are being carried out at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross.

Already used on the Barby Road site in trauma and orthopaedics, the procedures are now being implemented in general surgery for operations such as gallbladder removal and hernia

repairs.

Generally safer than traditional surgeries because they involve less cutting, the move is part of a commitment by University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust to treat people closer to home and continue increasing the range of treatments on offer.

Nicola is thankful to staff for their care.

The extended service also follows on from the Hospital of St Cross being accredited as an elective surgical hub delivering high standards in clinical and operational practice as part of the Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) programme run in collaboration between NHS England and the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Rugby resident Nicola-Marie Gibson was the first to receive the new service when she had her gallbladder removed by Upper GI Surgeon Mr Euan McLaughlin and his team.

“It has really impacted my life – I’ve had nine admissions to hospital since being diagnosed at the end of June,” said Nicola.

“I’ve got two young children, aged four and six, and I feel I’ve not been a mum to them over this period, plus I haven’t been able to go and see my other children who live down south.

“It was great that I was able to have the surgery in Rugby as it was a lot more convenient for me and my family. The staff were really friendly and I was home the same day.”

laparoscopic procedures involve using a laparoscope (camera) to examine and operate on the organs inside the abdomen or pelvis.

A laparoscope is a thin, flexible tube with a light and a video camera on the end. This tool is inserted through small incisions, usually no more than half an inch long, allowing surgeons to

see inside the body without making large cuts.

UHCW Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Young added: “I am delighted that we can now offer these treatments at Rugby to Nicola and other patients.

“A lot of hard work has gone into making this come to fruition, including investing in new equipment, and I want to thank everyone involved. This is a clear demonstration of the Trust’s commitment to the development of the Hospital of St Cross.”

Other new services - such as keyhole abdominal surgery, plus an expansion in spinal surgery and inpatient gynaecology - are planned in the next few years after planning permission was granted in February for four theatres and two 24-bed wards.