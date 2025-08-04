"It's an accident waiting to happen": Rugby councillor urges people to sign road petition

A borough councillor fears an accident will happen unless steps are taken to improve safety between Long Lawford and Bilton.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long Lawford's ward councillor Simon Ward has launched a petition for Warwickshire County Council to install a footpath along Bilton Lane to allow school children to walk safely to school between the two villages.

More than 750 people have already signed the petition.

"It’s only a matter of time before an accident happens and ultimately it is not safe for children,” said Cllr Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These pictures were taken seconds apart.

"Currently, the main formal pedestrian route would see children leaving the village and walking past Rugby Cement works and along the Western Relief Road - a journey of well over two miles. Concerns regarding the lack of pavement have grown in recent years with increased traffic levels from an ever-growing Cawston and more children walking to school due to an increase in housing in Long Lawford.”

Cllr Ward said the problem will get worse when more houses are built.

If the petition gets to 1,000 signatures before October 1, then it should be discussed at a council meeting and Cllr Ward will be able to talk about the issues and concerns of residents.

Cllr Ward said Warwickshire County Council currently advise that children should walk/cycle to school along Lawford Road heading towards Rugby town centre and then down the A4071 Rugby Western Relief Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Not only is this adding a significant distance to journeys for children but this also isn’t a convenient, appealing or safe route. An extensive part of the footpath along the A4071 is hidden from the road and presents a safeguarding concern if anything was to happen in this area.

"There’s been many near misses from children walking or cycling along Bilton Lane.

"I would urge everyone to sign the petition.”

To see the petition, visit https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=79&RPID=27497107&HPID=27497107