"It's going to be tough, but I'm stubborn": Marathon challenge for Rugby fundraiser
Nigel Jones, who has completed the 13.1 mile Great North Run seven times before, is helping the Our Jay Foundation.
The charity was launched in memory of 18-year-old Jamie Rees who tragically passed away in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2022.
Funds are used to buy and install publicly accessible defibrillators in Warwickshire and beyond.
Nigel said: “I’m running, jogging, maybe even crawling the Great North Run on September 7.
"I have done absolutely no training, no running, no gym.”
Nigel, who runs his own community Facebook page, said he knows the challenge is going to be tough, but thoughts of OurJay will keep him going to the finish line.
“The Great North Run is one of hardest half marathons, but I’m stubborn,” he added.
"OurJay Foundation is a wonderful charity.”
Donate to Nigel at https://www.justgiving.com/page/nigel-jones-2?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL