It’s time to channel your inner beach boy (or girl)

The summer sun is fading, but if you love to sing you can keep those sunshiny vibes going well into October.

The songs of the Beach Boys are the very sound of Summer and Leamington's Vox Populi community choir is inviting all-comers to its first weekly rehearsals on 11th and 18th September for its Beach Boys party on 24th October.

“When it comes to community choirs, it’s enthusiasm over experience.” declares choir founder Harvey Brough.

“Many of our current members haven’t sung in choirs before but decided to have a go, and the result is two sell-out concerts since forming only earlier this year.”

Brough is continuing Vox Populi’s tradition of opening the first two rehearsals to the public free of charge, to encourage would-be singers to come and see how they enjoy the experience of singing with others. He’s also serious about supporting the inexperienced singer, providing recordings of all the songs with each vocal part isolated so that even people who can’t read music but are committed to learning can do so by listening to the recordings.

The programme will include favourites like California Girls, God Only Knows and In My Room set to brand new arrangements by Brough himself, and the October party will also include an audience singalong. He’s clearly determined to get the people of Leamington raising their voices in song one way or another.

The first two rehearsals, 7.30-9.30pm on 11th and 18th September are open to anyone to come along and join in. And Brough emphasises that no previous singing experience is necessary. People can just turn up to either (or both) rehearsals at Holy Trinity Church, Beauchamp Avenue CV32 5RG and join in the fun for free. There’s even tea and coffee provided to keep throats well lubricated,

The fee for singers who then sign-up is £75 per term with concessionary rates available. This term will feature two events, the Beach Boys party on 24th October and a Christmas concert on 20th December.

As with previous sell-out events, anticipation is building and tickets for the Beach Boys party are already moving on Eventbrite. So even if you can’t join the choir, now’s the time to secure a ticket and have a singalong on the night.