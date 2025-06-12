Jail for drink driver who caused the death of one man and seriously injured three after night out in Brinklow

A drink driver who caused the death of a young man and seriously injured three others after a night out in Brinklow has been jailed.

Steven Walsh got into his car after drinking at least six pints of lager at two pubs in the village on November 23, 2023.

He offered a lift to five people he had met earlier.

Within minutes, he left the road after failing to negotiate a bend and hit a tree.

He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court, which sits at Leamington.

Four of the passengers and Walsh himself were seriously injured; one of these – a teenager – later died after suffering injuries to his head, neck and spine.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Monday, Walsh, 36, of Birch Road, Runcorn, was jailed for seven years and six months after pleading guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

PC Craig Pearson, from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “People who drive under the influence of alcohol make a conscious decision to do so and these are the potential consequences.

“Throughout the investigation, Walsh accepted responsibility and understood the devastating impact of his actions. Unfortunately, by this time it was too late for him.

"Please don’t think this can’t happen to you. Do not drink and drive.”

If you have concerns around someone drink driving, you can report it on the police website or call 101. If you are concerned someone poses an immediate risk call 999.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.