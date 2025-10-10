Jail for Rugby drugs line organiser caught hiding crack cocaine in his pants
Mohammed Aevazi, 29, who was running a drugs line called ‘BIGZ’, has been jailed for nearly five years.
He was arrested in a Rugby alleyway where police discovered he was carrying a ‘burner’ phone, three wraps of crack and cash.
In custody, police performed a strip search and found he’d been hiding 45 wraps of crack cocaine in his underwear.
A search of an address in Rugby found the phone that he’d been using to send bulk texts advertising crack and heroin for sale.
Aevazi was charged with being concerned with the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and with two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
And at Warwick Crown Court on October 3 he was sentenced to four and half years in prison, the cash he was found with has been confiscated.
DI Alan Hands said: “These toxic substances destroy lives and cause misery in our communities.
“Aevazi clearly didn’t care about that – he just wanted to make cash.
“He now has plenty of time to reflect on his actions."