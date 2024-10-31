Jail for Rugby man who hassled women and repeatedly laughed about his 'disgusting' behaviour

A Rugby man who breached a court order not to approach lone women in the town centre has been jailed for 15 months for his ‘disgusting behaviour’.

Christopher Stones, 34-year-old, was seen by CCTV operators wandering the town centre approaching women.

He hugged several, kissed one and attempted to kiss another but was pushed away.

That same evening in June, Stones, of Bilton Road, entered a pub on Bank Street where he proceeded to hassle customers.

Officers were called and they arrived quickly, escorting Stones out of the pub where he began shouting homophobic abuse and, when a female officer arrived, making inappropriate gestures towards her.

In police interview Stones repeatedly laughed when asked about his behaviour.

Prior to this offence, Stones was handed a Sexual Risk Order and Notification with conditions including not having contact with females under 18 years old and not making unsolicited sexual suggestions to lone females unknown to him.

Charged with four counts of breaching that Sexual Risk Order, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, 25 October.

Rugby PC Dominic Strange said: “Stones expressed absolutely no remorse in his interview and appeared to find the situation amusing.

“He now has 15 months behind bars to reflect on his disgusting behaviour.”

Rugby Sergeant Josie Manzella said: “Thanks to the swift teamwork between patrol units, local CCTV operatives and the patrol investigations team we were able to swiftly remove him from the streets.

“Hopefully you are never in the same situation of these women, but if you are or have any suspicions about someone’s behaviour please contact us.”

Any concerns can be reported by calling 101 or visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report