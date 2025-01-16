January deals aim to entice public to support hospitality businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People across Coventry and Warwickshire are being urged to support the hospitality sector by taking advantage of deals and discounts at destinations across the region this month.

January can be a challenging month for the hospitality industry with many people tightening their purse-strings after a busy Christmas period.

Paul McMahon, Managing Director at Visit Coventry, has called on residents in the region to shake of their January blues and support the local visitor economy, all in one fell swoop.

“January is obviously a difficult month for many households up and down the country,” he said. “It comes hot on the heels of a busy and, in many cases, expensive festive period.

Boom Battle Bar is one of many venues that has strengthened Coventry’s experience-led leisure offering.

“Coventry’s venues and businesses are offering promotions and discounts because we all appreciate how hard January can be to navigate from a financial perspective.

“Taking advantage of these deals will not only help people to lift their spirits, at what can be a pretty miserable time of year, but also lift morale within a sector that has faced so much adversity.

“From the Covid-19 pandemic to the cost-of-living crisis, hospitality and tourism has suffered so many setbacks and is still in genuine need of support. Even just one meal, one concert or one night away could make a massive difference. And it won’t break the bank!”

Several of Coventry’s top venues are kicking off 2025 with offers designed to entice people through the door.

Cogs Bar & Kitchen, which adjoins Hotel Indigo Coventry, is offering 10% off bills in the restaurant. Anyone who simply signs up to their email newsletter will be sent the corresponding voucher, which can be used from 6am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday.

The Spon Gate at Skydome, in Croft Road, is serving pints of beer from just 99p and glasses of wine from £2.49. The Wetherspoons pub also has cut-price offers on food with a breakfast deal available from £2.99 and a burger deal at £4.99.

Dhillon’s Brewery is promoting a series of giveaways and promotions to coincide with Coventry City FC matchdays and hotels in Coventry have deals on the go for people visiting from outside the region.

Guests at the Telegraph Hotel, in Corporation Street, get their second night for free when booking a two-night bed and breakfast stay in January, February or March.

And the Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Coventry, in Butts, has a £259 package that includes bed, breakfast and dinner for two people, a standard double or twin room and two treatments at Mana Spa at The Wave.

There’s plenty going on in Coventry for those observing Dry January, with the city now host to several new leisure destinations that provide tonnes of entertainment, with or without alcohol.

Putt Putt Social, located just outside Lower Precinct Shopping Centre, allows visitors to embrace Pan Asian themed crazy golf alongside Asian street food, while Star Pins, at West Orchards, offers ‘a legendary bowling experience for all the family’.

Indoor adventure park Flip Out Coventry also opened in December and offers active indoor fun for all the family.

The three attractions have further strengthened the city’s experience-led leisure options, joining Boom Battle Bar, in Cathedral Lanes, which opened in 2021 and offers games such as axe throwing, crazy golf and shuffleboard.

Many of the region's most popular eateries are getting in on the act of promotions. Slug and Lettuce, right at the heart of Coventry’s renowned Cathedral Quarter, has a 50% off food deal running from Monday to Thursday until January 30.

Turtle Bay, which has eateries in Coventry and Leamington Spa, is offering diners who download its app a £20 gift to spend on anything they like within the restaurant this January. And pub restaurant chain Hungry Horse, which has outlets in Coventry, Warwick and Rugby, is offering classic dishes for only £5 until Friday, January 24.

Visit Coventry is a part of destination management organisation Destination Coventry.

Destination Coventry delivers destination management and marketing for the city, promoting the area nationally and internationally to grow and support the city’s tourism, leisure and hospitality sector, which generates over £855 million, supports 7,911 jobs and attracts more than 11 million visitors annually.

For more information about what’s on in Coventry visit www.visitcoventry.co.uk