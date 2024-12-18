Jet Plant Hire celebrates donating over £9,000 to good causes chosen by team

Jet Plant Hire, the UK’s leading road planing contractor, is celebrating donating more than £9,000 to charities voted for by the dedicated team who work at the company.

The industry leader works nationally, with headquarters in Evesham. The successful operator has been in business since 1989 and is proud to be able to share its success with local good causes.

One of the charities benefitting from the donations is St Richard’s Hospice in Worcester. The vital organisation cares for adults with a serious progressive illness, improving their quality of life during treatment.

Jet employees also voted to support other charities including Caring Hands In The Vale in Evesham, Dogs Trust and Campden Home Nursing. The initiative is a key part of Jet’s environmental, social and governance policy.

Sean Witheford, Managing Director of Jet, said: “We’re very proud of the company that we’ve built over the years. We’ve got a great culture and we’re famous for the high standard of work that our team accomplish, every time. It’s also extremely important to us that we give back to our local communities and this is just one way that we can ensure we're doing that.

“Our dedicated team have a voice in everything that we do and they’re the key to our success. That’s why we decided to let them choose the charities we’d be supporting this year. Every single one of the good causes selected does extremely important work and I’m delighted that we can help them.”

Ria Simons, Corporate Fundraising Lead at St Richard’s, said: “We’re so grateful for the kind donation of £3,721 from Jet Plant Hire, helping us to continue caring for our patients, their loved ones and those who are bereaved across Worcestershire.”

Other initiatives which support the local community include Jet actively looking after the environment… By repurposing 100% of road planings, Jet is actively reducing waste and aiming to help conserve natural resources, aligning with its strong environmental responsibility goals.