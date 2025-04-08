Jet Plant Hire celebrates success of its training school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jet Plant Hire, a leader in the highways and construction industry, is proud to announce the graduation of Tyler Rock from its dedicated training school.

After completing the intensive nine-month Jet School programme, Tyler has officially qualified as a road planer operator, marking another success story in the company’s mission to inspire the next generation of skilled professionals.

The Jet School programme is designed to equip trainees with essential industry competencies, providing them with hands-on experience under the guidance of seasoned professionals. Participants gain expertise in operating road planers, setting machine levels, depth checking, kerb cutting, general machine competency, basic maintenance, and crucial aspects such as health & safety and sustainability. Trainees are continuously assessed throughout the programme, with those who pass all four appraisals earning a guaranteed permanent role within the company.

At a time when the construction industry faces a growing skills shortage, with more than one million workers set to retire within the next decade, initiatives like Jet School are vital. Despite these challenges, Jet is taking proactive steps to secure a strong pipeline of talent, ensuring the business and wider industry continue to thrive.

Jet School Graduate - Tyler

As a family-run company, Jet is committed to fostering a positive and professional workplace culture, reflected in its impressive employee retention rate, with an average service length of 8.6 years. Many employees cite a significant improvement in their working environment after joining the company, reinforcing the company’s reputation as an employer of choice.

Sean Witheford, Managing Director of Jet Plant, said:“Investing in people is the foundation of future success. We are committed to offering structured career pathways that encourage both new and existing employees to grow within the industry. Companies must take the lead in providing training opportunities to address workforce shortages and we are proud to champion professional development.”

Tyler Rock, Jet School Graduate, said: “It’s been a brilliant opportunity for me and the next steps in my career, learning from experienced colleagues to develop new skills. I’m looking forward to what the future holds for me.”

Jet’s investment in training and development not only strengthens its workforce but also sets a benchmark for the industry. The Jet School is centred upon on real-world, practical skills and ensures that trainees are job-ready from day one, helping to bridge the gap in skilled labour while delivering high-quality service to clients.

As the demand for infrastructure and construction projects continues to rise, Jet remains steadfast in its commitment to training, upskilling, and future-proofing the industry.