Jo Malone opening in Leamington after deal agreed
Jo Malone London will be opening at 67 Parade on Friday December 13th after agents Wareing & Company completed the deal.
The company, which has more than 50 stores in the UK, is in the process of moving into the 1,523 sq ft unit which sits between Santander and Specsavers.
Rachel Baker, UK General Manager of Jo Malone London, said: "We are delighted to announce the news of our new Jo Malone London store opening in Leamington Spa.
“This elegant Regency town located in the heart of Warwickshire offers a sophisticated setting for Jo Malone London with its regal architecture and renowned spas.
“We believe that Leamington Spa’s charm and rich heritage perfectly complement our brand’s dedication to timeless elegance.”
Jonathan Blood, Director at Wareing & Company, added: “Jo Malone London is a highly-recognised brand that will be an excellent addition to the many great stores on Parade.
“This deal once again shows that the retail market in Leamington is more resilient than many other towns, and that big names are prepared to move in once the right unit is found.”