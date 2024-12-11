Jody Tracey and Spinney Hill Chippy team up with Helping Hands in Leamington to serve hot meals at charity event

On Monday (9th December) Jody Tracey and the team at Spinney Hill Chippy got together to help charity Helping Hands Community Project.

Helping Hands, which is based in Leamington, helps those in need by offering drop in lunches and meals in the evenings which are frequently attended by 50+ people where they can get a hot meal, soup, or a listening ear.

On Monday the charity evening soup kitchen event was supported by Jody as well as the staff and customers of Spinney Hill Chippy.

Mr Arun Singh and Mrs Sanj Matoo, who have run the chip shop for over 2 years said: “We’ve been aware of the excellent work carried out by the Helping Hands organisation for some time having also helped them previously so when Jody asked us to support them again, we were only too pleased.

Jody Tracey and Lisa at Helping Hands

"We cooked the chips, and Jody was in charge of delivery and Elf and Safety!”

Jacqui Grove at Helping Hands Community project said “The kindness of Warwick District residents and beyond never fails to amaze us at this time of year. A special shout out to Jody, the team, and customers at Spinney Hill Chippy for coming together to spread warmth and joy. On a chilly evening, one of Santa's elves delivered a delicious supper, bringing smiles to the faces of our volunteers and clients. Thank you, Jody and team, for arranging this thoughtful gesture and for your continued support!"

Jody added “This is the seventh year that the Spinney Hill Chippy, their staff, customers, and I have supported Helping Hands. It is a wonderful Community Project staffed by volunteers that do a great job offering a hand up, not just a handout and to be able to team up again the year is superb.

"They do a great fish and chips at the Spinney Hill Chippy and certainly everyone at the drop in seemed to agree again this year.”

Jody Tracey and Arun Singh Matoo (Owner of the Spinney Hill Fish Bar)

If anyone would like to give some of their time and volunteer at the Helping Hands they should E-mail [email protected] or pop in to The Lighthouse Charity Shop in Gloucester Street in Leamington.