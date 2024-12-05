Join locals at Stratford-Upon-Avon’s retirement community for Voluntary Action South Warwickshire

Locals are being invited to a retirement community in Stratford-Upon-Avon for coffee and cake to raise money for Voluntary Action South Warwickshire (VASA).

Taking place on Wednesday 20th December between 10am and 12pm at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Romeo Place on Alcester Road, the event will help to raise money for a charity dedicated to enriching lives through community connection across South Warwickshire and the Rugby district.

On the day, guests and homeowners will gather in the communal lounge at Romeo Place for a brew and some sweet treats, whilst enjoying the company of friends and family, the McCarthy Stone team and hopefully meet new friends.

VASA’s programs help people stay active, social, and engaged with their communities, enabling them to live fuller, more connected lives – values that McCarthy Stone is close to.

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone at McCarthy Stone, comments: “We are delighted to be inviting locals to Romeo Place to help raise money for a very worthwhile cause. It’s not only a fantastic opportunity to help promote the brilliant work that VASA do, but to also bring the community together and show people what life at a McCarthy Stone development is like.”

Providing the over 60s with style, function, and a taste of luxury living, Romeo Place is home to 55 beautifully appointed one and two-bedroom retirement apartments. Homeowners enjoy access to fantastic facilities, including a well-maintained landscape garden and spacious communal lounge for regular social events and a chance to unwind, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate visitors who come to stay overnight.

For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to ensure everything runs smoothly, while each property is fitted with state-of-the-art security, including a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry.

A range of purchase options are available at Romeo Place, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.