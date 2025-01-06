Join Myton Hospices' 2025 challenges: Snowdon trek, Warwick marathons, and Himalayan adventure
Snowdon Trek 2025
Experience breath-taking views as you conquer Snowdon, the tallest mountain in Wales, on Saturday 28th June. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience and sign up for just £20! Find out more and sign up online at www.mytonhospice.org/Snowdon
Marathons
If running is more your thing, why not set yourself a goal of running a half or full marathon in 2025 and raise vital funds for Myton? The charity has a number of free places in the 2025 Warwick Half Marathon and Coventry Half Marathon.
Were you lucky enough to secure a coveted ballot place in the 2025 London Marathon? If so, Myton would be incredibly grateful if you could help raise money and awareness for The Myton Hospices!
If a 10k is more in your reach, they also have a number of free places for this year’s Coventry Festival of Running 10k, taking place on the same day as the Coventry Half Marathon.
Why not join #TeamMyton to take on these much-loved events. Find out more and sign up online at www.mytonhospice.org/ChallengeEvents
The Myton Hospice’s Skydive
For the daredevils out there, Myton have their very own Skydive event taking place in April. Join #TeamMyton on the skydive day at Langar Airfield and experience the exhilaration of free falling from 14,000 feet. Sign up today for free online at www.mytonhospice.org/Skydive
Dalai Lama Himalayan Trek – Information Evening
Myton’s Dalai Lama Himalayan Trek is taking place in October 2025 and you can join the team on Tuesday 21st January 2025 at 7PM for a virtual information evening. This will last one hour and be led via an expert guide from Charity Challenge. You'll have a chance to ask any questions and hear all about this amazing challenge!
Find out more online at www.mytonhospice.org/Trek
By taking part in any of Myton’s events and raising sponsorship, you will be directly helping to fund the care of our patients and their families, now and in the future.
If none of these challenges appeal to you, there are plenty more Myton events or other ways to support this vital local charity, visit www.mytonhospice.org/Support to find out more.